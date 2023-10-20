Residential quarter Maison de ville unique avec vue sur mer nichee dans les ruelles du vieux jaffa

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
This charming townhouse located in the old town of Jaffa is a real gem, offering a unique blend of history, design and breathtaking views. A few steps away, you will find the coast, the lively flea market, art galleries, trendy shops and a culinary celebration in restaurants and cafes.
Extending over approximately 92 m2 spread over three levels, it offers versatile spaces to meet a variety of needs. The entrance level, of about 28 m2, is perfect for a studio, gallery or a warm living area. The second and third levels, measuring 30 m2 and 33 m2 respectively, are ideal for a residence. The jewel of the property is the roof terrace of about 36 m2, where you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the sea and the magical atmosphere of the old town.
Parking is available.
Nestled in the enchanting streets of the old town of Jaffa, this property is much more than a house: it is an experience that tells a story of timeless charm and creativity!
Contact us to make it yours!
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
