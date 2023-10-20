  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Maison de ville unique avec vue sur mer nichee dans les ruelles du vieux jaffa

Residential quarter Maison de ville unique avec vue sur mer nichee dans les ruelles du vieux jaffa

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
;
10
ID: 33416
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

This charming townhouse located in the old town of Jaffa is a real gem, offering a unique blend of history, design and breathtaking views. A few steps away, you will find the coast, the lively flea market, art galleries, trendy shops and a culinary celebration in restaurants and cafes. Extending over approximately 92 m2 spread over three levels, it offers versatile spaces to meet a variety of needs. The entrance level, of about 28 m2, is perfect for a studio, gallery or a warm living area. The second and third levels, measuring 30 m2 and 33 m2 respectively, are ideal for a residence. The jewel of the property is the roof terrace of about 36 m2, where you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the sea and the magical atmosphere of the old town. Parking is available. Nestled in the enchanting streets of the old town of Jaffa, this property is much more than a house: it is an experience that tells a story of timeless charm and creativity! Contact us to make it yours!

Tel-Aviv, Israel
