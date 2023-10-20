  1. Realting.com
Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,23M
;
6
ID: 25579
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
Unique duplex 5 rooms in the heart of Tel Aviv – Bograshov Located near the beach and lively streets of Bograshov district, this duplex offers an ideal living environment between urban dynamism and serenity. 5 pieces 4 rooms 2 bathrooms 3 toilets 4th and 5th floor 135 m2 living space + 58 m2 terrace Parking Cave Price: 11,500,000 Nis Contact us now for more information and to arrange a visit!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,23M
