Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif

  2. Israel
  3. Ramat Gan
  Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif

Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif

Ramat Gan, Israel
$3,65M
ID: 33597
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat Gan

About the complex

Located in the shop building "Ma'ale HaTzofim" in Ramat Gan, designed and built by the famous architectural firm "Feigin Architects". The building was completed in 2020 and is considered a prestigious and unique project with one of the highest construction standards in Israel. The building has only 9 apartments, each occupying an entire floor, guaranteeing maximum privacy without neighbours. The project is located in a quiet and green area on one of the most beautiful and pastoral streets of Ramat Gan, near the Shaul Garden (Le Parc des Singes). Perched at the top of a hill, it offers a breathtaking urban view of the Gush Dan horizon line, offering each apartment a spectacular panorama. At the same time, it is ideally located near the central areas of Ramat Gan (Bialik, Jabotinsky and Arlozorov streets are within walking distance). Tel Aviv Centre and the Ayalon motorways are a few minutes' drive away. Main features: Interior: 180 m2 Outdoor spaces: 112 m2 – main terrace of about 50 m2, balcony kitchen of about 33 m2, lateral balcony of about 8 m2, terrace of the main bedroom of about 21 m2. Beautiful urban views Four guidelines Elevator with direct access to apartment Private hall for elevator Luxury cuisine by Hacker Germany, equipped with high-end devices from international brands Rooms: 4 – including a spacious master suite with private terrace (option for a dressing room) and a secure room (Mamad) Full bathrooms: 2 Guest toilets: 1 High-end specifications including: Ringel steel entrance door, Italian internal doors from floor to ceiling, natural stone coating (50X100), suspended toilets, independent bathtubs, home automation system, design luminaires, advanced VRF Daikin air conditioning system, thermodynamic water heater, and more. Parking: 2 Please contact us for more details and to arrange a visit to this penthouse.

Location on the map

Ramat Gan, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

