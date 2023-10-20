  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon

Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
;
10
ID: 33561
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
New for exclusive sale! A unique, exclusive and rare property. Located in a quiet and bucolic street of the alleys of Yehuda Maccabi, close to Hayarkon Park, in the countryside, a spectacular duplex penthouse, bathed in light, spread over two levels with elevator serving both floors. In a luxury building of only 4 apartments. At the lower level, 119 m2 of living space, plus an open balcony of 21 m2 at the front. And a sunny terrace of 12 m2 in the back. (Opportunity to accommodate 3 spacious bedrooms) Real spacious living room Luxurious master suite + Main bathroom. Upstairs, a 32 m2 living room with a bathroom, kitchenette and bedroom. And a panoramic roof terrace of 91 m2 offering an unobstructed view. The apartment has 2 parking spaces (on line). The apartment is carefully maintained and renovated, with high-end services: Intelligent electricity Floor heating, Parquet.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

