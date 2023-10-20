Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For Sale – Apartment 2 rooms in Florentin / Neve Tsedek – Tel Aviv
Elifelet 26
Located in one of the most sought after buildings in Tel Aviv, on the border of Neve Tsedek and in the heart of the vibrant district of Florentin, this 2-room apartment offers an elegant and refined living environment, within a high-end architectural project.
Property Details:
- Interior area: 48 m2
- Terrace : 10 m2
- Floor: 5 of 13
- Orientation : South-East, very bright with clear view
- 1 comfortable room
- Living room with open kitchen
- Modern bathroom
- Mamad (secure space)
- Private parking
- Cave
Benefits of residence:
- 24/7 guard
- Sports hall
- Outdoor swimming pool in the building
Price: IL 3,560,000
Price per m2: 67 300 ILS/m2 (calculation based on 52 m2, including 50% of the terrace)
Location of choice:
At the crossroads of Florentin and Neve Tsedek, close to Hamesila Park, art galleries, cafes, restaurants, and close to the sea.
Rare opportunity – perfect for a main residence, a foot-to-earth or a standing investment.
We speak French, English and Hebrew.
Premium Real Estate
License Number : 31928721
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
