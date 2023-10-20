  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique

Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique

Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,77M
20/02/2026
$1,77M
02/04/2025
$1,59M
;
8
ID: 25548
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya

About the complex

In a new building, very nice apartment with an area of 85m2 Consisting of 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms including a mamad (security room) Large bathroom 5th floor Elevator Beautiful view of Basel Street Very quiet and very bright South orientation NOT TO MISS

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

