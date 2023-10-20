  1. Realting.com
A vendre penthouse dexception 176m tel aviv rue shabazi

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,27M
;
6
ID: 33714
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
Exceptional and rare penthouse of 176m2 terrace with rooftop of 32m2 Shabazi street in the heart of Neve Tzedek! Lower level: 3 comfortable bedrooms including a master suite with private balcony of 5 m2, 2 modern bathrooms and a small intimate living room. Upper level: a superb 32 m2 rooftop, ideal for moments of relaxation or reception, with an unobstructed view of Tel Aviv. The apartment also has 2 private parking spaces, an exceptional asset in this historic area. A unique property that combines modern luxury and timeless charm, perfect for a prestigious residence or a heritage investment in the heart of Neve Tzedek.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception 176m tel aviv rue shabazi
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,27M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
New for exclusive sale! 30 Sheinkin Street (Yohanan Hasandler Street corner) Exceptional goods Bright 2 bedroom apartment renovated with optimal arrangement! 64 m2 living space + 4 m2 of sunny terrace Second floor In a luxury building with elevator! The apartment includes a bedroom with a k…
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,63M
RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, DRAFT HIGH QUALITY A new project in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods! In high-end project of 2 buildings of 5 and 7 floors DUPLEX 6 rooms 161m2 + 2 terraces of 56 and 40m2, floors 6 and 7 , 2 parking and 1 cellar : Validated permit project …
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
FOR SALE – THE PENTHOUSE OF THE ROY IN HEART OF TEL-AVIV Ideal as investment or foot-to-earth. Only 658/m2 !!! A few steps from Shuk HaCarmel, Shenkin, Rothschild Boulevard and only 5 minutes from the beach, this unique duplex is located in a completely renovated street, in a new boutique …
