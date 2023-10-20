  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,53M
10
ID: 33730
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale – Lev Ha的ir, Tel Aviv – Simtat Laan Discover this charming apartment located in the heart of Lev Ha Simtat Laan is a rare pearl: a small residential alley, discreet and peaceful, sought by connoisseurs. A few steps away from the large lively streets, it offers absolute calm while allowing you to fully enjoy urban life. The neighborhood is distinguished by its recent and charming buildings, intimate cafes, proximity shops, green spaces and a serene family atmosphere. Characteristics of the property Modern building built in 2015 Apartment 3 rooms as new, very well arranged Surface area of approximately 68 m2 + sunny balcony of 6 m2 1st floor with elevator Three orientations, very bright and well ventilated Quiet environment, warm and harmonious atmosphere Mamad (safe room) Private parking registered in Tabou Private cellar registered in Tabou – 2 m2 In addition: parking reserved for residents of the alley, a rare advantage in the centre of Tel-Aviv Requested price: 4,890,000 The same apartment on the 3rd floor is also for sale

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Similar complexes
Residential quarter 5 pcs exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,675
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$840,180
Residential quarter 2 pieces haneviim centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$918,555
Residential quarter Baka penthouse duplex
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de fusil
Ashdod, Israel
from
$689,700
For sale in Ashdod : Real shotgun! 4 room apartment – 128 m2 with balcony of 10 m2 offering a completely unobstructed view of the park, without any vis-à-vis. Located in a sought after residence of 8 floors, with 2 elevators including an elevator of Shabbat, the apartment has air conditioni…
Real estate Israel
Ashdod, Israel
from
$924,825
Apartment 4 rooms for sale in Ashdod high standing, residence "Dekel" by the sea
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$197,505
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications