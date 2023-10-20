Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For sale – Lev Ha的ir, Tel Aviv – Simtat Laan
Discover this charming apartment located in the heart of Lev Ha
Simtat Laan is a rare pearl: a small residential alley, discreet and peaceful, sought by connoisseurs. A few steps away from the large lively streets, it offers absolute calm while allowing you to fully enjoy urban life. The neighborhood is distinguished by its recent and charming buildings, intimate cafes, proximity shops, green spaces and a serene family atmosphere.
Characteristics of the property
Modern building built in 2015
Apartment 3 rooms as new, very well arranged
Surface area of approximately 68 m2 + sunny balcony of 6 m2
1st floor with elevator
Three orientations, very bright and well ventilated
Quiet environment, warm and harmonious atmosphere
Mamad (safe room)
Private parking registered in Tabou
Private cellar registered in Tabou – 2 m2
In addition: parking reserved for residents of the alley, a rare advantage in the centre of Tel-Aviv
Requested price: 4,890,000
The same apartment on the 3rd floor is also for sale
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
