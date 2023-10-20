  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Avec terrasse luxueux neuf proche de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,65M
7
ID: 33629
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
Beautiful new 3-room apartment located on the 2nd floor of a modern building, enjoying excellent brightness thanks to its corner position. Property Details: • Living area : 60 m2 • Terraces: 13 m2 • 2nd floor with elevator • Parking space included • High-end finishes Advanced home automation systems Located in Neve Tzedek district, opposite White City Tower, close to the centre and the sea.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Herzliya, Israel
from
$874,665
Apartment of 4 rooms close to Reichmann University. Miklat in the building. Sitting on a very pleasant street. Perfect for a first purchase or investment. Very much for rent
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,734
A duplex garden ground thought like a house in town. 150 m2 living space spread over two levels, with a real separation between living spaces and night spaces. The living room opens directly onto a private garden of 100 m2, allowing you to fully enjoy the outdoors on a daily basis. The pro…
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,14M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications