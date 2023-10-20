  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre

Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 33609
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
EXCLUSIVENESS – FOR SALE ???? Shenkin, close to the Carmel market Premium location – a few steps from Rothschild Boulevard, the Carmel Market and the sea. Duplex penthouse located in a new shop building with elevator. ✨ Main features: • 135 m2 indoors + 46 m2 terraces • Bright living room with open kitchen • 3 bedrooms (parental suite with private balcony) • Upper floor with terrace of 40 m2, outdoor kitchen and BBQ area • Cave / storage Sales price: NIS 9,890,000 Vaad Bayit : 900 NIS Arnona: 1,800 NIS (bimonthly) Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 1 month + VAT Licence No. 31928721

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,51M
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,82M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$877,800
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$376,200
You are viewing
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons
Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons
Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons
Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons
Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons
Show all Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons
Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,47M
Beautifully designed and fully furnished, this two-bedroom apartment is ready to accommodate its new owners immediately. Located in the prestigious Noga district, it enjoys a privileged location just steps from the beach, the Tel Aviv Promenade, the tram station, the HaTachana cultural compl…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
In the heart of the sought after Mekor Baruch district of Jerusalem, this spacious apartment of 110 m2 offers a comfortable and peaceful living environment, ideal for a family. Located on the 3rd floor with elevator, it enjoys a beautiful brightness and a quiet atmosphere. The apartment con…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,14M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications