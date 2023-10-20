  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
10
ID: 33811
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Eilat, Israel
from
$830,775
FOR SALE – Beautiful furnished apartment in EILAT – Golf Residence In the most beautiful residence of Eilat, in the heart of an exclusive complex with swimming pool, hammam, barbecue area, synagogue and 24-hour caretaker, discover this superb apartment of 128 m2 with 15 m2 terrace offering …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$705,375
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrace vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Beautiful 3-room Duplex with Terrace – Bograshov / Ben Yehuda • Duplex 3 rooms • 2 bedrooms • 2 shower rooms • 5th floor with elevator • 70 m2 + 20 m2 terrace • Sea view Ben Yehuda / Bograshov Price: 4,850,000 Co-ownership charges : 300 / month
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications