  A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu

Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,02M
10
ID: 33474
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

* Charming small 2 rooms * 40m2 with mamad * Modern and well maintained building * Underground parking * Close beach and Marina de Tel Aviv

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

