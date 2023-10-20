  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
;
7
ID: 33622
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

????? PRICE BASIS – Opportunity to be seized! Located on Ben Yehuda Street, between Frishman and Bograshov, this 50 m2 apartment is located in a recent building. Located at the back of the building, it enjoys a quiet and preserved environment, while being in the heart of a lively and sought after neighbourhood. The apartment includes a bright living room with balcony, a comfortable bedroom, an open kitchen and a bathroom. The building is equipped with an elevator.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
