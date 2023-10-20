  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en cours de tama rue bloch

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en cours de tama rue bloch

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,35M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en cours de tama rue bloch
ID: 33566
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

New for exclusive sale! 17 Bloch Street, close to municipal park and all entertainment venues In a new and elegant project of the promoter "Shalom and Natan" After obtaining the building permit, there will be: A 3-room apartment with optimal layout 69 m2 living space + 12 m2 of sunny terrace 5th floor - quiet and privacy Underground parking included Current status: Apartment of 60 m2 on the 1st floor The project is in the approval phase of the committee and awaiting construction permits. During the work, the current apartment will be rented.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$906,015
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,724
Residential quarter Appartement de charme au centre du quartier neve tzedek 2 pieces rue molcho tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
THREE THREE PIECES IN SIZE OF AN IMMEUBLE RECENT BEL. INCLUDE A BALCONY IN THE SALON AND A TERRASS IN THE ROOM. 5th STYLE WITH PARKING. NEAR ALL COFFEE AND AVERAGE TRADE
Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Show all Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$454,575
BZH In the heart of the city centre, in Hanassi Main Street, RE/MAX Hadera presents a spacious 4-room apartment on courtyard at an exceptional price! - Old apartment of about 107 m2, - Large bright living room, - Separate kitchen with laundry area, - 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, - 2 ba…
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,95M
Discover the luxury of living in Tel Aviv with this brand new penthouse occupying an entire floor, ideally located in the prestigious alleys surrounding Kikar Hamedina, right in the centre of Tel Aviv. This exclusive property offers privacy, sophistication and exceptional design in a prime u…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications