Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$15,68M
2
ID: 33543
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale – Exceptional goods, single on the market American Colony District – Tel Aviv–Jaffa In a very high standing building with indoor courtyard, gym and table tennis room, discover an absolutely unique apartment, offering total calm and spectacular panoramic views of the sea and Jaffa. ✨ Main features: 329 m2 interior 300 m2 terraces with possibility of adding a swimming pool 3 parking spaces 2 cellars Well done by a renowned architect Arrangement: Upper level: Immense reception room High-end separate kitchen Master bedroom vast and luxurious 1 bathroom + 1 toilet Lower level: 2 bathrooms 2 toilets Modulable space ( possibility to make 4 bedrooms bed) A rare, exceptional property, combining elegance, volume, light and ultra-high-end services — not found elsewhere in the neighborhood.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter 3 pieces investissement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$815,100
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Natanya south beach confort et Elegance duplex meuble avec vue mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,70M
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$15,68M
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
In the heart of Kiryat Moché, quiet and central, in a building with elevator, 4.5 room apartment including a secure room, a master suite, a Soucca balcony with magnificent views, Triple exposure, bright, renovation of high standing of the best taste (French vendors). Cabinets integrated in e…
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$783,750
penthouse 5 pcs 127 m+ 60 m2 terrace 2 parking spaces small building Full foot quiet street
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,66M
super opportunistic last land for sale in hertzelya ayeroka. 560 m2 .Private land very well located , close to Raanana , schools , synagogues , shops possibility to build 2 cottages or a large villa Don't let that opportunity pass and call me
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications