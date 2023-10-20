Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For sale – Exceptional goods, single on the market
American Colony District – Tel Aviv–Jaffa
In a very high standing building with indoor courtyard, gym and table tennis room, discover an absolutely unique apartment, offering total calm and spectacular panoramic views of the sea and Jaffa.
✨ Main features:
329 m2 interior
300 m2 terraces with possibility of adding a swimming pool
3 parking spaces
2 cellars
Well done by a renowned architect
Arrangement:
Upper level:
Immense reception room
High-end separate kitchen
Master bedroom vast and luxurious
1 bathroom + 1 toilet
Lower level:
2 bathrooms
2 toilets
Modulable space ( possibility to make 4 bedrooms bed)
A rare, exceptional property, combining elegance, volume, light and ultra-high-end services — not found elsewhere in the neighborhood.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
