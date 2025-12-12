  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Bima
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Bima, Indonesia

Bali
249
Lesser Sunda Islands
252
Badung
153
North Kuta
78
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Show all Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Desa Rora, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 40 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Modern apartment with turnkey finishing.Price increases of more than 25%. Rental yield is 15%.Apartments with furniture and decoration of premium class. Five minutes to the ocean.Premium residential complex with five-star service and infrastructure. 5 minutes to the ocean.The atmosphere of r…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go