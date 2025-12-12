  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Denpasar
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Denpasar, Indonesia

Sanur
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
from
$373,065
Furnished villas and townhouses with private pools and parking spaces in a small complex are for sale. The interior is imbued with the inspiring spirit of Japandi, imparting a unique character and refined simplicity to your home. Exquisite simplicity and the capacity to highlight essential d…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Show all Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Sanur, Indonesia
from
$410,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 101–337 m²
3 real estate properties 3
**MAGNUM RESORT SANUR** is an ultra-luxury complex located on the prime beachfront of the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Sanur area. Sanur is known as Bali's most developed resort with a scenic 5.5 km promenade, pristine white-sand beaches, and a calm lagoon protected by reefs. Key amenitie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
101.0
410,000
Apartment 2 rooms
202.0
780,000
Apartment 3 rooms
337.0
3,50M
Agency
ESTABRO
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Residential complex Modern townhouses in the heart of Bali’s prime tourist area, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern townhouses in the heart of Bali’s prime tourist area, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern townhouses in the heart of Bali’s prime tourist area, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern townhouses in the heart of Bali’s prime tourist area, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern townhouses in the heart of Bali’s prime tourist area, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern townhouses in the heart of Bali’s prime tourist area, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern townhouses in the heart of Bali’s prime tourist area, Indonesia
Sanur, Indonesia
from
$253,684
A new boutique development of modern townhouses in central Sanur, ideal for both rental income and personal use. Contemporary design with quality materials and high construction standards. Features of the flats Fully furnished homes, including kitchen appliances and fitted bathrooms. Advan…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Residential complex Apartamenty u okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty u okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty u okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty u okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty u okeana
Show all Residential complex Apartamenty u okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty u okeana
Sanur, Indonesia
from
$320,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas and duplexes at 500 meters from the beach, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas and duplexes at 500 meters from the beach, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas and duplexes at 500 meters from the beach, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas and duplexes at 500 meters from the beach, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas and duplexes at 500 meters from the beach, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villas and duplexes at 500 meters from the beach, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas and duplexes at 500 meters from the beach, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
from
$442,703
We offer modern villas and duplexes with swimming pools and balconies. Some houses have parking spaces. The interiors feature wood, natural stone facades, equipment and fittings from famous world brands. Leasehold for 30 years + extension for 25 years. Features of the flats Ground floor: a …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go