Residential complex Fabulous residential complex at 400 meters from the beach, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$147,435
The complex includes 67 apartments, villas and townhouses. The project is an integral part of Nuanu ecosystem, offering its residents full access to well-developed infrastructure, green areas, entertainment centers, and educational facilities. The area infrastructure co-working beach club m…
Agency
TRANIO
Apart-hotel The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City managed by Nuanu Hospitality.
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$157,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Investment in the heart of Nuanu Creative City in Bali. The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City, open to private investment. The hotel is located in the center of the creative cluster Nuanu Creative City on the southwest coast of Bali in Nuanu, on a plot of 8,400 m2. This is not just a…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Kaba Kaba, Indonesia
from
$328,296
The complex includes 16 villas with 2-4 bedrooms, built with special attention to details and using high-quality materials. Features: private swimming pools picturesque views Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the picturesque area of Kabakaba, that has preserved…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
from
$91,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 32 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apartments in Bukit with ocean views. Installment plan available. Down payment 50%. Ideal for both investment and comfortable living. Rental yield: 30% during the construction period. Apartments with turnkey finishing. Strong interior with quality finishes. Completion date: 1st q…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0
91,200
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.
Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.
Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.
Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.
Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.
Show all Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.
Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.
Beraban, Indonesia
from
$157,000
Finishing options Finished
Investment in the heart of Nuanu Creative City in Bali. The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City, open to private investment. The hotel is located in the center of the creative cluster Nuanu Creative City on the southwest coast of Bali in Nuanu, on a plot of 8,400 m2. This is not just a…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 8
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 8
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 8
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 8
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 8
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
from
$310,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 95–263 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Новый инвестиционный проект в модном районе Улувату на Бали. ROI 14 - 16%. Индивидуальная рассрочка. Виллы предлагаются с полной отделкой "под ключ", что включает в себя современную мебель и интерьерные решения. Подключена система "Умный дом". Срок сдачи: середина 2026 года Всего…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$180,563
Premium eco-luxury residences in Bali, designed using high-quality materials, advanced energy-saving technologies and their own private club infrastructure. Residences have panoramic views of tropical jungle, picturesque garden and green rice fields. All conditions for maintaining an active …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$234,194
A real estate project on Bali inside Nuanu Creative City, 10 minutes walking from the ocean, 5 minutes from all city facilities. We offer a new type of real estate that you can use for part-time community living, enjoying a vacation in welcoming Balinese culture or generating income by renti…
Agency
TRANIO
Apart-hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
Apart-hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
Apart-hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
Apart-hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
Apart-hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
Show all Apart-hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
Apart-hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$95,045
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali. A Unique Wellness & Resort-Inspired Living Concept. Project Overview: Azoria Living by COCO Development redefines modern living and investment opportunities in Bali. Located just 3 minutes from Nunggalan Beach, this e…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Residential complex ANTA OASIS
Residential complex ANTA OASIS
Residential complex ANTA OASIS
Residential complex ANTA OASIS
Residential complex ANTA OASIS
Show all Residential complex ANTA OASIS
Residential complex ANTA OASIS
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
from
$93,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
An exclusive complex three minutes from the ocean. Estimated yield up to 15% Ownership type: Leasehold 30+20 years Completion date: Q4 2026 District: Bukit. Apartments, townhouses and a villa with panoramic glazing. Furniture and appliances. Resort-level infrastructure: - 2 restaurants and a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Show all Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Sudimara, Indonesia
from
$94,987
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali. A Unique Wellness & Resort-Inspired Living Concept. Project Overview: Azoria Living by COCO Development redefines modern living and investment opportunities in Bali. Located just 3 minutes from Nunggalan Beach, this e…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
On the map
Realting.com
Go