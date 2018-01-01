Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu

Apartments
Area:
Building - 35 m²
Price: $190,000 ($5,425 per m² )
Rental income:
Loading - 80%
Revenue per day, taking into account the facility's occupancy per year - $90 ($26,280)
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 26,263 $ (16.5%)
Payback - from 7 years
Income from buying and selling:
Purchase price:
$190,000
Sale price:
$266,000
Profit:
$76,000 (40%)
Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Conditions of real estate ownership:
Type of land and real estate ownership - leasehold 99 years
Construction completion date: March 2024