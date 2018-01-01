  1. Realting.com
  3. Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu

Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu

Nusa Dua, Indonesia
from
€172,651
;
6
About the complex

Apartments

  • 1st floor in apartments
  • 1 bedroom
  • Pool
  • Ocean


Area:
Building - 35 m²

Price: $190,000 ($5,425 per m² )

Rental income:
Loading - 80%
Revenue per day, taking into account the facility's occupancy per year - $90 ($26,280)
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 26,263  $ (16.5%)
Payback - from 7 years

Income from buying and selling:
Purchase price:
$190,000
Sale price:
$266,000
Profit:
$76,000 (40%)

Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Conditions of real estate ownership:
Type of land and real estate ownership - leasehold 99 years
Construction completion date: March 2024

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
1
New building location
Nusa Dua, Indonesia

