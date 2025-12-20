  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Gianyar
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Gianyar, Indonesia

Ubud District
35
Ubud
33
Residential complex Stylish residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$213,890
There are 42 duplex villas with 1 and 2 bedrooms and panoramic views of Ubud. All villas will be made of natural wood materials with deep shades of decor, preserving the concept of magical Ubud as much as possible. The complex will have a space for yoga, a spa area, a restaurant, a tea bouti…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Terracotta
Residential complex Terracotta
Residential complex Terracotta
Residential complex Terracotta
Residential complex Terracotta
Residential complex Terracotta
Petulu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
The year of construction 2026
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern apartments and townhouses with smart home technology in the Ubud area!High yield: 12-16% per annum!Installments available!Complete turnkey finish! Premium materials!Ubud is the cultural heart of Bali, where the jungle, rice terraces and spiritual at…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey villas with private pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey villas with private pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey villas with private pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey villas with private pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey villas with private pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey villas with private pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$257,664
We offer you designer villas for short-term rent and profit generation for investors. Each villa has its own pool and garden of 40-55 m2. Leasehold 25+25 years. First payment from 30%. Installments for the construction period. Construction period - 18 months. This complex of villas has been …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$223,839
Villas with jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud. Ownership: leasehold for 25 years. Rental yield estimation by the developer - 11-17%. All units are equipped with everything necessary for a successful daily rental. Occupancy: 85% Location and nearby infrastructure Ubud is the heart…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$397,936
Discover the unique combination of comfort, style, and natural beauty on one of the most picturesque islands in the world. Apartments, townhouses and villas are available in an attractive location next to Parq Ubud. The complex infrastructure: sports grounds 2 swimming pools kids' water par…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$253,684
The property is offered in a complex of 10 villas overlooking the rice terraces. Each villa has an infinity pool, a green area and a parking. Land freehold for 80 years (with subsequent extension), leasehold for 30 years (also with extension). Advantages Payback - 4 years Convenient locati…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$193,993
Apartments in a low-rise complex with jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud. Ownership: leasehold for 25 years. Projected rental yield by the developer - 19%. Equipped with everything necessary for successful daily rentals. Occupancy: 78% Price at pre-sale stage: from $132,000 Locati…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$59,492
We offer apartments with private entrances. The residence features a kindergarten and kids' playground, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, a co-working area, a swimming pool and sports grounds. Facilities and equipment in the house Ceiling height - 4 m. Location and nearby infra…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and restaurants in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and restaurants in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and restaurants in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and restaurants in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and restaurants in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and restaurants in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$118,060
The second phase of the project is a complex of apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and studios, featuring its' private separate recreation area. The complex is the perfect choice for investors, offering high yield, sustainable passive income and comfort for both life anf investment. Infrastructure…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$146,242
The complex consists of 66 premium townhouses, of which only 6 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom lots are available for purchase. The infrastructure of the complex is harmoniously integrated into the landscape and naturally zoned by a stream. It includes: Reception with attentive staff; Premiu…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$118,187
Residential complex in a new gated community with a diverse infrastructure for living, entertainment and recreation. Community points of attraction: art objects, walking areas, Workout, playgrounds for children, table tennis, and outdoor chess. Estimated yield from the developer: from 12% pe…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$616,800
The first phase of the project includes furnished townhouses an villas with private swimming pools and gardens. The complex is the perfect choice for investors, offering high yield, sustainable passive income and comfort for both life anf investment. Infrastructure: infinity pool yoga area …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$243,735
Villas are offered for sale in a small renovated complex in Ubud. In total, the complex will have 6 two-bedroom, 3 three-bedroom and 1 five-bedroom villas, as well as 8 apartments and 1 penthouse. Investment property in the proposed project is suitable not only for daily but also for long-te…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and co-working areas, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and co-working areas, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and co-working areas, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and co-working areas, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and co-working areas, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$119,380
The complex consists of 20 apartments and villas, only 8 apartments. Investment properties of the complex are suitable not only for daily but also for long-term rent. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life: 1 common pool 11 private pools gym yoga area open a…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$348,194
Apartments and villas are offered in a renovated complex with completion in mid-2025. Currently, 5 apartments and 3 villas with their own plots are available for purchase. All apartments are one-bedroom, and the villas have layouts with three or four bedrooms. The infrastructure in the compl…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New apartments with hotel yield in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with hotel yield in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with hotel yield in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with hotel yield in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with hotel yield in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with hotel yield in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$161,164
It is not just an apart hotel, but a cultural space that immerses guests in the rich heritage of Bali. The concept is based on the idea of combining traditional architecture, art and crafts with modern comforts. Here, every element - from the design of the rooms to the service - reflects the…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$149,226
Four 1-bedroom apartments in a renovated complex in Ubud with direct views of the jungle. The complex has 2 swimming pools and a garden for walking. The complex was completed in 2023, so it already shows real figures for occupancy per year and rental income. Real occupancy is on average 78%.…
Agency
TRANIO
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
from
$195,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 133–184 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-Ubud. The complex is located on an area of 2400 m2 and consists of 11 townhouses and 2 villas. The villas are equipped with a 25 m2 swimming pool, have a local area of 120 m2, and a terrace. The townho…
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$387,987
The secluded villa complex in Ubud, Bali, offers breathtaking views and is located within walking distance from a picturesque waterfall. Guests can enjoy the harmony with nature here and escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The project includes 12 villas with 2-3 bedrooms. Modernl…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$392,961
The last two villas with infinity pool and green surroundings are offered, priced at $300,000 and $380,000. Modern villas, designed according to a unique project, will be built in compliance with European technologies and quality control at every stage. Comfortable and spacious - an ideal ho…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Pre-sale! Apartments in the Sunny Ubud Family Resort 4* complex.
Residential complex Pre-sale! Apartments in the Sunny Ubud Family Resort 4* complex.
Residential complex Pre-sale! Apartments in the Sunny Ubud Family Resort 4* complex.
Residential complex Pre-sale! Apartments in the Sunny Ubud Family Resort 4* complex.
Residential complex Pre-sale! Apartments in the Sunny Ubud Family Resort 4* complex.
Residential complex Pre-sale! Apartments in the Sunny Ubud Family Resort 4* complex.
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$155,000
Finishing options Finished
Sales officially launch on October 15th, but the best deals are available now. Reserve your spot and become part of a project that sets a new standard for family vacations in Bali! Sunny Ubud Family Resort is the first 4-star Kids-First Family Resort in the heart of Bali, where every are…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$387,987
We offer villas with unique design, featuring a swimming pool, a small garden, and a kids' playground. The residence has a parking and a restaurant. Facilities and equipment in the house "Safe Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Bali, p…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$358,141
The secluded boutique complex in Ubud, Bali, offers breathtaking views and is located within walking distance from a picturesque waterfall. The project includes 5 spacious and modern villas with 2-3 bedrooms. Each villa has: large outdoor area with a terrace and a swimming pool picturesque …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Payangan, Indonesia
from
$248,710
The uniqueness of the project is in the views and layout of the complex. Each villa has a peaceful view of the jungle and rice fields. The territory has a a swimming pool, a spa, a fitness, a co-working area, a restaurant for 30 people. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is loca…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$238,761
Two- and three-bedroom villas with a terrace, infinity pool and jungle views are offered. This is one of three developer projects in the heart of Bali - Ubud, the cultural and spiritual center of the island, popular among tourists for its attractions, natural beauty and calm atmosphere. The …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$164,148
Apartments for sale in a small complex with direct views of the jungle in Ubud. The complex consists of two buildings with 3 floors, with two apartments on almost each floor. Of the 11 apartments, 9 are currently available for purchase. The project is expected to be completed in the spring o…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of apartments and townhouses with swimming pools and green landscape, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and townhouses with swimming pools and green landscape, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and townhouses with swimming pools and green landscape, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and townhouses with swimming pools and green landscape, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and townhouses with swimming pools and green landscape, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and townhouses with swimming pools and green landscape, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$208,916
A project with a distinctive and unique architecture inspired by traditional Bali clay craft in the spiritual center of the island. A complex of apartments and townhouses in Bali, where traditional Indonesian features and modern architectural innovations come together. The project features 2…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New apartments with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$134,303
Apartments in a small low-rise building with direct jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud. Ownership: leasehold for 25 years. Rental yield estimation by the developer is 15-19%. All units are equipped with everything necessary for successful daily rentals. Occupancy: 78% Location and…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$83,466
There are 38 apartments on offer in a modern complex in the heart of Ubud. Apartment types: standard studios, glass studios, apartments with arches and duplex apartments. The apartments are ideal for resale during construction or for renting out to digital nomads or freelancers, or for those…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$288,503
A complex of 10 villas located among rice terraces, 4 minutes from the center of Ubud. We offer furnished villas in the style of a barn house with infinity pools of 15 m2 and views of the rice fields, parking spaces. Ownership - freehold. The last villa left for sale! Facilities and equipme…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex UBUD CITY Renaissance
Residential complex UBUD CITY Renaissance
Residential complex UBUD CITY Renaissance
Residential complex UBUD CITY Renaissance
Residential complex UBUD CITY Renaissance
Residential complex UBUD CITY Renaissance
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$118,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Investment apartments in the heart of Ubud. Occupancy rate in Ubud 23%. Guaranteed return on rental income and price growth depending on the demand for the area. UBUD CITY Renaissance apartments with a mobile application for vacation planning (navigation, calendar and event registration,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex GOLDEN PEARL
Residential complex GOLDEN PEARL
Residential complex GOLDEN PEARL
Residential complex GOLDEN PEARL
Residential complex GOLDEN PEARL
Residential complex GOLDEN PEARL
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$252,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Unique apartments in beautiful Ubud. Profitability of apartments from renting out up to 15%. Initial payment - 30%. Cozy apartments with designer modern renovation and furniture. Private swimming pool on the territory. Apartments with a cozy layout - 96 sq.m. Ubud is a place where y…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Apartamenty v Ubude
Residential complex Apartamenty v Ubude
Residential complex Apartamenty v Ubude
Residential complex Apartamenty v Ubude
Residential complex Apartamenty v Ubude
from
$72,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Apartments Separate entrance Ceiling height: 4 meters 1 bedroom Area: Building - 29 m² Price: 72,500 $ (2,500 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex DZEN GREEN FIELDS VILLAS
Residential complex DZEN GREEN FIELDS VILLAS
Residential complex DZEN GREEN FIELDS VILLAS
Residential complex DZEN GREEN FIELDS VILLAS
Residential complex DZEN GREEN FIELDS VILLAS
Residential complex DZEN GREEN FIELDS VILLAS
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa 1 floor Terrace Pool 1 bedroom Area: Building - 40 m² Price: 108,000 $ (2,942 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex AURA APART
Residential complex AURA APART
Residential complex AURA APART
Residential complex AURA APART
Residential complex AURA APART
Residential complex AURA APART
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$75,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments with a top location and developed infrastructure. Initial payment - 50%. Leasehold: 30 years + 30 years Apartments 28 sq.m. Turnkey, with renovation, furniture and appliances. Cozy loggia 3 sq.m. Location in beautiful Ubud. This area is the cultural capital. There are man…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex VODOPAD
Residential complex VODOPAD
Residential complex VODOPAD
Residential complex VODOPAD
Residential complex VODOPAD
Residential complex VODOPAD
Penestanan, Indonesia
from
$67,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 28–45 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartment with views of the jungle and waterfall. Apartments with investment attractiveness from 14.3% per annum (long-term rental); from 17.07% per annum (daily rental). Full turnkey finishing. Increase in cost after completion of construction 62%. LEASEHOLD 30 years + 25 years with e…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.0
79,000
Apartment 2 rooms
45.0
99,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex P R E S A L E VODOPAD
Residential complex P R E S A L E VODOPAD
Residential complex P R E S A L E VODOPAD
Residential complex P R E S A L E VODOPAD
Residential complex P R E S A L E VODOPAD
Residential complex P R E S A L E VODOPAD
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$67,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Apartments in beautiful Ubud. Apartments with investment attractiveness from 14.3% per annum (long-term rental); from 17.07% per annum (daily rental). Full turnkey finishing. Increase in value after completion of construction 62%. LEASEHOLD 30 years + 25 years with extension. Completion d…
Agency
Foreign Real Estate
