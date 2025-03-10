Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Two- and three-bedroom villas with a terrace, infinity pool and jungle views are offered. This is one of three developer projects in the heart of Bali - Ubud, the cultural and spiritual center of the island, popular among tourists for its attractions, natural beauty and calm atmosphere. The complex is located on a cliff among the jungle.

The complex is ideal for a romantic stay, thanks to the Relax concept implemented by the developer:

Equipped yoga area in the villa;

Personal concierge service: restaurant and spa reservations, personal training, mobile spa at your villa, breakfasts and romantic dinners at the villa, excursions and guides.

Advantages

"Yellow" land suitable for long-term lease of the complex.

Leasehold - 25 years with an extension of 25 years.

Location and nearby infrastructure

