Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia
from
$240,760
18/05/2025
$240,760
17/05/2025
$239,872
16/05/2025
$240,032
14/05/2025
$241,963
13/05/2025
$239,383
11/05/2025
$238,867
10/05/2025
$239,666
09/05/2025
$237,718
08/05/2025
$236,854
07/05/2025
$237,673
14/04/2025
$236,607
13/04/2025
$236,745
12/04/2025
$237,627
11/04/2025
$242,998
10/04/2025
$243,989
09/04/2025
$245,213
08/04/2025
$245,061
06/04/2025
$245,206
05/04/2025
$242,972
04/04/2025
$246,217
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 16507
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2338034
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

Two- and three-bedroom villas with a terrace, infinity pool and jungle views are offered. This is one of three developer projects in the heart of Bali - Ubud, the cultural and spiritual center of the island, popular among tourists for its attractions, natural beauty and calm atmosphere. The complex is located on a cliff among the jungle.

The complex is ideal for a romantic stay, thanks to the Relax concept implemented by the developer:

  • Equipped yoga area in the villa;
  • Personal concierge service: restaurant and spa reservations, personal training, mobile spa at your villa, breakfasts and romantic dinners at the villa, excursions and guides.
Advantages

"Yellow" land suitable for long-term lease of the complex.

Leasehold - 25 years with an extension of 25 years.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Bali, popular among tourists by its places of interest, natural landmarks, and quiet atmosphere.

  • Monkey Forest - 15 minutes
  • Spa salon - 10 minutes
  • Parq Ubud - 10 minutes

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$1,71M
Modern villas will be built in an industrial style. Bamboo outside the windows creates a feeling of calm and tranquility. Each villa includes: Swimming pool 80 m2 with relaxation area Open kitchen with BBQ area Jacuzzi and sauna Cinema and fire pit on the terrace Spacious living room 95 m2 …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex P R E S A L E VODOPAD
Residential complex P R E S A L E VODOPAD
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$67,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Apartments in beautiful Ubud. Apartments with investment attractiveness from 14.3% per annum (long-term rental); from 17.07% per annum (daily rental). Full turnkey finishing. Increase in value after completion of construction 62%. LEASEHOLD 30 years + 25 years with extension. Completion d…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE
Residential complex ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$82,250
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Apartments with high and fast payback. The ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE project is thought out to the smallest detail, combining comfort and coziness, with the potential for growth in value and stable income. Benefit from renting from 13% to 19% per annum. Convenient location, modern desi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
