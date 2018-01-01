  1. Realting.com
  New buildings
  Indonesia
  Apartamenty v Changu

Apartamenty v Changu

Canggu, Indonesia
from
€183,465
;
6
About the complex

Apartments

  • 1 floor
  • 1 bedroom
  • Terrace with its own garden


Area:
Apartment - 71 m²

Price: 200,000 $ ( 2 817 $ per m²)

Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 150 $
Loading - 75 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 112.5 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 39,600 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 28,080 $ (14%)
Payback - 7-10 years

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: 3 quarter 2024
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 25 years + extension

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€183,465
