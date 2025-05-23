  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential complex ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES

Residential complex ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$170,000
;
4
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 20985
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/08/2024

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 40.0
Price per m², USD 4,250
Apartment price, USD 170,000

Location on the map

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Dream Apartments Club house
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$130,572
Residential complex Boutique hotel rooms for rental income in the centre of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$94,624
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$100,000
Residence in boutique hotel
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$116,294
Residential complex
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$104,160
You are viewing
Residential complex ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$170,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$397,418
We offer premium villas with garden and swimming pools. The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$100,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Apartments five minutes from the ocean. By the time of construction completion, the price will increase by more than 25%. Rental yield - 15%. Apartments with premium furniture and finishing. A premium residential complex with five-star service and infrastructure. 5 minutes to the ocean…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex BIOM
Residential complex BIOM
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$140,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
BIOM is an innovative residential complex in the heart of Nuanu!Ocean view or gardens!Complete turnkey finish!A unique synthesis of nature, technology and art is your new standard of living by the sea!Infrastructure of the new generation: Luna Beach Club – private access to the sea, Aurora m…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
Show all publications