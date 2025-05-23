Residential complex ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
We offer premium villas with garden and swimming pools.
The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
…
Apartments five minutes from the ocean.
By the time of construction completion, the price will increase by more than 25%. Rental yield - 15%.
Apartments with premium furniture and finishing.
A premium residential complex with five-star service and infrastructure. 5 minutes to the ocean…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
BIOM is an innovative residential complex in the heart of Nuanu!Ocean view or gardens!Complete turnkey finish!A unique synthesis of nature, technology and art is your new standard of living by the sea!Infrastructure of the new generation: Luna Beach Club – private access to the sea, Aurora m…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com