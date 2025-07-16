  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.

Bukit, Indonesia
$99,000
ID: 27425
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 001175
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/08/2025

Location

  Country
    Indonesia
  State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  Region
    Karangasem
  City
    Kecamatan Karangasem
  Village
    Bukit

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer!

Our premium boutique hotel, located in one of the best locations in Bali - 400 meters from Melasti Beach, Bukit.

The project includes 90 units, designed with an emphasis on unique style, panoramic views, high level of service.

The hotel complex will become part of the collection of hotels of the international network Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a global network of more than 9,000 hotels in 95 countries.

Number of bedrooms: studios, 1
Area: 22 m2 - 65 m2
Furnishings: full

All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, appliances and amenities.

Price:

  • 1-room apartments with an area of ​​29-36 m2 costing from 99,000 USD
  • 2-room apartments with an area of ​​54-65 m2 costing from 216,000 USD

Leasehold

For investors:

  • Resale: Get a profit of 30%
  • Rent: Provide a stable income of up to 16%

A business that does not require any involvement in the process!
There will be a mobile application where investors can view occupancy and profitability online!

Down payment 30%
No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Infinity pool
  • Spa center
  • Spacious restaurant
  • Working place
  • Rooftop with a terrace
  • And much more

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.

Location on the map

Bukit, Indonesia

