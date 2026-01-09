  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Sanur, Indonesia

Residential complex Modern townhouses in the heart of Bali's prime tourist area, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern townhouses in the heart of Bali’s prime tourist area, Indonesia
Sanur, Indonesia
from
$253,684
A new boutique development of modern townhouses in central Sanur, ideal for both rental income and personal use. Contemporary design with quality materials and high construction standards. Features of the flats Fully furnished homes, including kitchen appliances and fitted bathrooms. Advan…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Sanur, Indonesia
from
$410,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 101–337 m²
3 real estate properties 3
**MAGNUM RESORT SANUR** is an ultra-luxury complex located on the prime beachfront of the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Sanur area. Sanur is known as Bali's most developed resort with a scenic 5.5 km promenade, pristine white-sand beaches, and a calm lagoon protected by reefs. Key amenitie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
101.0
410,000
Apartment 2 rooms
202.0
780,000
Apartment 3 rooms
337.0
3,50M
Agency
ESTABRO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartamenty u okeana
Sanur, Indonesia
from
$320,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
