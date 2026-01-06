  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Buleleng
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Buleleng, Indonesia

Residential complex ELYSIUM VILLAS
Residential complex ELYSIUM VILLAS
Residential complex ELYSIUM VILLAS
Residential complex ELYSIUM VILLAS
Residential complex ELYSIUM VILLAS
Residential complex ELYSIUM VILLAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$100,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Elite residential complex 600 meters from the ocean. Complex of apartments, townhouses and villas. All will have panoramic windows; there are layouts with balconies, its own garden. Apartments, villas and townhouses are rented with turnkey finishes, which are included in the price. The large…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$355,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! The first luxury residence of LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE in Bali in the promising area of Uluvatu. The houses are located among the white rocks, with a complete repair of « turnkey » with stunning ocean views. …
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Dream Apartments Club house
Residential complex Dream Apartments Club house
Residential complex Dream Apartments Club house
Residential complex Dream Apartments Club house
Residential complex Dream Apartments Club house
Residential complex Dream Apartments Club house
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$130,572
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
The perfect complex in the heart of the picturesque Badung district. A unique investment opportunity, due to its location and nature, the project is popular and attractive for living. The complex in Bali offers apartments with full turnkey finishes. The space is thought out to the smallest d…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$104,160
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments near the beach, from a reliable developer. Guaranteed price increase in the Pererenan area of ​​at least 30%. Rental income from 12%. Apartments in Bali with full turnkey finishing. Completion of the complex in the 2nd quarter of 2025. Amenities inside the SWOI GARDENS PERERENAN c…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a stylish project in Bali in Badung district.15 percent ROI. The villa is suitable both for investment for renting and for the format of a second house.XO Pandawa Apartments for those who appreciate active lifestyle and style. Closed complex of villas overlooking the ocean.Apar…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$160,676
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 58 m²
1 real estate property 1
Premium apartment with the best tourist location. Payback in 4-6 years. Leashold. Increase in cost over 2 years. ROI 15-20%. OM APARTMENTS apartment with terrace and pool. Ultra-modern interior design. Apartment equipment: bed, wardrobe, sofa, refrigerator, audio system in bedroom and bat…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.6
160,676
Residential complex KAMMORA LIVING VILLAS
Residential complex KAMMORA LIVING VILLAS
Residential complex KAMMORA LIVING VILLAS
Residential complex KAMMORA LIVING VILLAS
Residential complex KAMMORA LIVING VILLAS
Residential complex KAMMORA LIVING VILLAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$149,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Premium class apartments and villas complex in the most popular location in Bali. Apartment profitability: ROI 17.83% - payback 6 years KAMMORA LIVING & VILLAS apartments with a modern design and full finishing (furniture, household appliances). On the territory of the complex there is a lar…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Balix Lofts Ubud
Residential complex Balix Lofts Ubud
Residential complex Balix Lofts Ubud
Residential complex Balix Lofts Ubud
Residential complex Balix Lofts Ubud
Residential complex Balix Lofts Ubud
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a modern complex. Individual project for investment. Average rental yield 8% - 13%. Area: Ubud. Completion of the complex: 3rd quarter of 2025. Unique apartments Balix Lofts Ubud with a convenient location. The project is fully furnished and made with a modern inter…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex 5 STORIES
Residential complex 5 STORIES
Residential complex 5 STORIES
Residential complex 5 STORIES
Residential complex 5 STORIES
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$400,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
We will help you find a FREE object, arrange a safe deal with the developer!Residential complex 5 STORIES is built of five villas located in the ideal area of Pererenane, 800 meters from the beach.Modern 3-room villa with spacious living area and kitchen with panoramic windows. The peculiari…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$91,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Bukita with ocean views. Installments available. 50% down payment. Ideal for both investment and comfortable living. Rental yield: 30% for the construction period. A turnkey apartment. Strong interior with quality finishing. Date of delivery: 1 quarter 2025. Luxury residen…
Leave a request
