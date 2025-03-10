Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex in a new gated community with a diverse infrastructure for living, entertainment and recreation.

Community points of attraction: art objects, walking areas, Workout, playgrounds for children, table tennis, and outdoor chess.

Estimated yield from the developer: from 12% per annum with an average rental rate from $120 per day.

Ownership: leasehold for 60 years.

Features of the flats

Bright rooms with panoramic windows and access to the terrace. Calm and inspiring Japanese-style interior.

Mobile app available for planning (navigation, calendar and appointment, rentals, dating, services), smart home management (key, air conditioning, lighting).

Amenities in the closed space of the apart-hotel: 15 m infinity pool, Jacuzzi, 15 sun beds, cocktail bar, silent disco, PlayStation, children's club (with nanny), playground, children's disco, telescope on the terrace, paintings by contemporary artists, and coffee machine.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More about open space amenities:

There will be a 1.5 kilometre pedestrian zone in the centre.

Soaring bridges under dense greenery.

Commercial areas of 2500 m2 with all the necessary infrastructure for relaxation, dating and creative activity.

Free parking for residents of the apartments, paid parking for guests of the complex.

Gastronomic journey: vegetarian and meat restaurant, European restaurant with children's menu, molecular cuisine, breakfast cafe / pastry shop, coffee shop.

Children's centre dedicated to organising various activities and taking care of your child.

Healthy lifestyle: fitness room, 25m swimming pool, baths, massages, and yoga.

Familiar comfort: co-working space, supermarket, and local souvenir shops.

Guaranteed yield of 12% for the first year if you buy 5 units or more.

The developer with each phase gradually increases the price of units. In total, there are 300 units in the project, and in a year the remaining apartments in the project will cost at least 30% more.

There is a high demand for apartments in Ubud, but very few new proposals with quality repairs, high level of service and European style of architecture.

The well-appointed entertainment cluster with apart-hotel infrastructure: restaurants, cafes, walking areas, co-working, fitness centre, infinity pool, baths, spa and yoga areas.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Ubud is the heart of the island and the centre of attraction for tourists: the best yoga and meditation masters, art galleries, many international schools and centres for children.

Ubud also has rice terraces, tombs, a monkey forest, museums, wood craftsmen, retreat centres - one of these destinations is sure to be on any family's plan.