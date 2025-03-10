  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud District
  4. Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia
from
$118,741
14/04/2025
$118,008
13/04/2025
$118,077
12/04/2025
$118,517
11/04/2025
$121,196
10/04/2025
$121,689
09/04/2025
$122,299
08/04/2025
$122,224
06/04/2025
$122,296
05/04/2025
$121,183
04/04/2025
$122,802
03/04/2025
$124,162
02/04/2025
$123,902
01/04/2025
$123,622
30/03/2025
$123,243
29/03/2025
$124,163
28/03/2025
$124,617
27/03/2025
$124,180
26/03/2025
$124,102
25/03/2025
$123,677
24/03/2025
$123,254
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19733
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2372406
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

Residential complex in a new gated community with a diverse infrastructure for living, entertainment and recreation.

Community points of attraction: art objects, walking areas, Workout, playgrounds for children, table tennis, and outdoor chess.

Estimated yield from the developer: from 12% per annum with an average rental rate from $120 per day.

Ownership: leasehold for 60 years.

Features of the flats

Bright rooms with panoramic windows and access to the terrace. Calm and inspiring Japanese-style interior.

Mobile app available for planning (navigation, calendar and appointment, rentals, dating, services), smart home management (key, air conditioning, lighting).

Amenities in the closed space of the apart-hotel: 15 m infinity pool, Jacuzzi, 15 sun beds, cocktail bar, silent disco, PlayStation, children's club (with nanny), playground, children's disco, telescope on the terrace, paintings by contemporary artists, and coffee machine.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More about open space amenities:

There will be a 1.5 kilometre pedestrian zone in the centre.

Soaring bridges under dense greenery.

Commercial areas of 2500 m2 with all the necessary infrastructure for relaxation, dating and creative activity.

Free parking for residents of the apartments, paid parking for guests of the complex.

Gastronomic journey: vegetarian and meat restaurant, European restaurant with children's menu, molecular cuisine, breakfast cafe / pastry shop, coffee shop.

Children's centre dedicated to organising various activities and taking care of your child.

Healthy lifestyle: fitness room, 25m swimming pool, baths, massages, and yoga.

Familiar comfort: co-working space, supermarket, and local souvenir shops.

Advantages
  • Guaranteed yield of 12% for the first year if you buy 5 units or more.
  • The developer with each phase gradually increases the price of units. In total, there are 300 units in the project, and in a year the remaining apartments in the project will cost at least 30% more.
  • There is a high demand for apartments in Ubud, but very few new proposals with quality repairs, high level of service and European style of architecture.
  • The well-appointed entertainment cluster with apart-hotel infrastructure: restaurants, cafes, walking areas, co-working, fitness centre, infinity pool, baths, spa and yoga areas.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Ubud is the heart of the island and the centre of attraction for tourists: the best yoga and meditation masters, art galleries, many international schools and centres for children.

Ubud also has rice terraces, tombs, a monkey forest, museums, wood craftsmen, retreat centres - one of these destinations is sure to be on any family's plan.

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New oceanfront residential complex with swimming pools, co-working areas and a spa, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$119,940
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Berave
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Residence v otelnom komplekse
Kecamatan Karangasem, Indonesia
from
$178,515
Residential complex Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$349,826
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$165,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$118,741
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex JUST RESIDENCE
Residential complex JUST RESIDENCE
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$62,400
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 40–52 m²
2 real estate objects 2
JUST RESIDENCE is a closed apartment complex designed for those looking for their comfortable and cozy corner in Bali For those who want to purchase a quality asset for real value without overpayments. For those who want to acquire reliable and durable real estate that will delight peo…
Developer
VERTIKAL INDONESIA
Leave a request
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$289,856
Complex 2 minutes to Batu Belig beach, with swimming pool, restaurant, co-working area, and 2 bedroom townhouses. Plumbing, furniture, ventilation and air conditioning systems of premium quality. The developer's management company performs organisational duties: concierge, security system, m…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$91,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Bukit with ocean view. Installment plan available. Down payment 50%. Ideal for both investment and comfortable living. Rental yield: 30% during construction. Turnkey finished apartments. Strong interior with high-quality finishing. Completion date: Q1 2025. Luxurious …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications