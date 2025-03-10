Residential complex Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia

Two-storey villas in two neighboring complexes are offered. Of the 13 villas, 7 are available for purchase. The villas are located next to the premium area of ​​Nusa Dua, surrounded by the most expensive hotels and the best beaches on the island. Thanks to the new four-lane highway from the airport to the peninsula, the lands of the complex were transferred to the tourist zone, which makes the project the most promising for rent.

Each villa has its own courtyard with a swimming pool, surrounded by lush vegetation. Thoughtful partitions between the plots will allow you to feel privacy on your territory. The complex is ideal for a romantic stay, thanks to the implemented Relax concept: an equipped place for yoga in the villa, personal concierge service

The complex was fully completed in the 1st quarter of 2025 and is now ready for occupancy.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a promising and developing area of ​​Bali, surrounded by luxury hotels and 7 minutes drive from Melasti and Pandawa beaches.