Apartamenty u okeana

Apartments
Price: 250,000 (4,990 $ per m2)
Area:
Object area - 40, 1 m²
Income from renting:
Loading - 60%
Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 150 $ (52,563 $ per year )
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 32,309 $ (12.9 %)
Payback - 7 years
Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
250 000 $
Sale price:
375 000 $
Profit:
125 000 $ (50%)
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 80 years + extension
Completion date: may-june 2024