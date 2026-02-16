  1. Realting.com
  Indonesia
  Candidasa
  Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Candidasa, Indonesia

Candidasa, Indonesia
from
$236,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
We are opening a unique opportunity to invest in premium real estate on the first line of the ocean in one of the most picturesque corners of Bali - Virgin Beach in the Karangasem area, 4.5 km from the village of Candi Dasa. A luxurious 4-storey hotel complex includes 84 rooms, each of wh…
Smart Home
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
$197,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 40–213 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total area of 25 hectares. Developed infrastructure of 12,000 m2 with an emphasis on a high level of service makes the complex a place of attraction for talented, ambitious, and successful people from all over…
Geo Estate
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
$1,98M
A complex of villas right on the oceanfront overlooking the sacred Mount Agung (about 3 km high). The project includes 250 villas, houses on the first line have private pools with sea water. On an area of 12,000 m2 there will be a restaurant, a cafe, a bakery, co-working, a spa, a gym, a sch…
TRANIO
