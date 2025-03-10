  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Boutique hotel rooms for rental income in the centre of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Boutique hotel rooms for rental income in the centre of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
;
7
Address
Media Media
Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands

About the complex

A boutique hotel with 50 rooms, offering views of the canyon, jungle and river, right in the centre of Bali's spiritual heart. The hotel will feature:

  • large, picturesque infinity pool overlooking the jungle
  • spa with traditional treatments
  • restaurant for guests

The hotel is designed for short-term rentals for tourists coming to Ubud for a few days to explore all the most popular attractions of Bali. This ensures a high daily rental rate compared to long-term rentals for residents of the island.

Features of the flats

The rooms are decorated in a contemporary style, harmoniously combining with the unique atmosphere of Ubud, creating an environment for complete relaxation and maximum comfort. Natural materials and natural shades help to feel harmony with the surrounding nature both inside and outside the hotel.

Advantages
  • Convenient installment plan without interest
  • Rooms will be delivered turnkey
  • Full property management from the developer
Infrastructure
  • 30 m - coworking area
  • 60 m - Indian restaurant
  • 70 m - spa and beauty salon
  • 90 m - Italian restaurant
  • 150 m - vegetarian cafe
  • 380 m - French restaurant
Location and nearby infrastructure

The boutique hotel is located in the heart of Ubud. Just 3 minutes walk to the Artists' Trail and 5 minutes to the Ubud Palace Temple.

Location on the map

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Residential complex Boutique hotel rooms for rental income in the centre of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$94,953
