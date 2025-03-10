Residential complex Boutique hotel rooms for rental income in the centre of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

A boutique hotel with 50 rooms, offering views of the canyon, jungle and river, right in the centre of Bali's spiritual heart. The hotel will feature:

large, picturesque infinity pool overlooking the jungle

spa with traditional treatments

restaurant for guests

The hotel is designed for short-term rentals for tourists coming to Ubud for a few days to explore all the most popular attractions of Bali. This ensures a high daily rental rate compared to long-term rentals for residents of the island.

Features of the flats

The rooms are decorated in a contemporary style, harmoniously combining with the unique atmosphere of Ubud, creating an environment for complete relaxation and maximum comfort. Natural materials and natural shades help to feel harmony with the surrounding nature both inside and outside the hotel.

Convenient installment plan without interest

Rooms will be delivered turnkey

Full property management from the developer

30 m - coworking area

60 m - Indian restaurant

70 m - spa and beauty salon

90 m - Italian restaurant

150 m - vegetarian cafe

380 m - French restaurant

AdvantagesInfrastructureLocation and nearby infrastructure

The boutique hotel is located in the heart of Ubud. Just 3 minutes walk to the Artists' Trail and 5 minutes to the Ubud Palace Temple.