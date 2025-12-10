  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. West Nusa Tenggara
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Lombok Timur
2
Jerowaru
2
tanjung skuie
2
Bima
1
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Show all Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Desa Rora, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 40 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Modern apartment with turnkey finishing.Price increases of more than 25%. Rental yield is 15%.Apartments with furniture and decoration of premium class. Five minutes to the ocean.Premium residential complex with five-star service and infrastructure. 5 minutes to the ocean.The atmosphere of r…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Show all Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$34,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 1 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. If you're seeking budget friendly accommodation, our glamping style one bedroom villa might be the ideal choice for you. While this villa doesn't have its private bathroom,…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Show all Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$89,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold Explore this 3 bedroom apartment located in Sunut Lombok. This spacious living arrangement, comprising three bedrooms and a living room, is perfect for large families or a group of friends requiring extra rooms for various purposes. The apartment features thre…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
