Apartamenty na Bali v Berave

Apartments
Area:
Apartment - 34 m²
Price: $140,000 ($4,118 per m2)
Income from renting out apartments:
Revenue per day: $100
Loading - 85%
Revenue per day including load: $85
Revenue taking into account facility occupancy per year - $31,025
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - $22,186 (15.8%)
Payback - 6-7 years
Income from buying and selling:
Purchase price:
$140,000
Sale price:
$162,500
Profit:
$22,500 (16%)
Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Conditions of real estate ownership:
Completion of construction: 1st quarter 2025