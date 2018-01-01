  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Apartamenty na Bali v Berave

Apartamenty na Bali v Berave

Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
€127,217
;
6
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Apartments 

  • Relaxation area on the roof
  • 1 bedroom
  • Pool with ocean view
  • The ocean is 5 minutes away
  • The best beach clubs within walking distance


Area:
Apartment - 34 m²

Price: $140,000 ($4,118 per m2)

Income from renting out apartments:
Revenue per day: $100
Loading - 85%
Revenue per day including load: $85
Revenue taking into account facility occupancy per year - $31,025
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - $22,186 (15.8%)
Payback - 6-7 years

Income from buying and selling:
Purchase price:
$140,000
Sale price:
$162,500
Profit:
$22,500 (16%)

Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Conditions of real estate ownership:
Completion of construction: 1st quarter 2025

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
New building location
Tibubeneng, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex SKY LINER Uluvatu
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€135,849
Apart-hotel Modern apartments for investment in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€99,047
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€291,686
Residential complex Infinity
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
€204,455
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
from
€186,861
You are viewing
Apartamenty na Bali v Berave
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
€127,217
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€125,000
Area 60–121 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Samahita Group
A unique high-tech Premium apartment complex for life and investment in the privileged area of Bali - Umalas, Canggu. A quiet idyllic area, drowned in vegetation, with a meditative and private lifestyle. Ideal for life. We offer 60.58 square meter single apartments and 121.16 square meter double apartments. All apartments are equipped with modern smart systems, high-quality finishing materials and modern quality furniture. The apartments are sold with decoration and finished furniture. Attractive prices and purchase conditions at the beginning of sales!
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€174,100
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, views of the bay. The residence features a communal swimming pool and a bar, a co-working area, a fitness room, a roof-top restaurant, a massage room, a yoga studio, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen appliances (hood, gas stove, fridge, kettle) TV Water heater Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 7 minutes away from Melasti Beach and an international school, 5 minutes from cafes and restaurants.
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€123,055
Agency: TRANIO
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, villas with 2-5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mini cinema Parking The construction period of the complex is 20 months. Form of ownership: leasehold for 25 years + extension for 20 years. Advantages Installment available: 50% down payment + 50% for up to 1 year Average yield - 15% Location and nearby infrastructure Residents have access to a large selection of restaurants with European and Asian cuisine, cafes and bars, shops, yoga studios and massage parlors within walking distance. The beach can be reached in 12-15 minutes.
Realting.com
Go