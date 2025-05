We offer a unique opportunity to invest in premium real estate on the first line of the ocean in one of the most picturesque corners of Bali - Virgin Beach in the Karangasem district, 4.5 km from the village of Chandi Dasa.

The luxurious 4-storey hotel complex includes 84 rooms, each offering direct access to the ocean and stunning views of the endless waters.

Features of the complex:

4 floors, 84 units on the first line of the ocean, just 30 meters from the beach

Apartments from 47 sq.m (net): studios and apartments with 1 bedroom

Rooms with ocean views and baths on terraces for enjoying sunsets and ocean views

Diving center, spas, water sports: everything you need for an active and relaxing holiday

Rooftop with Jacuzzi, cinema and yoga zones for those who seek harmony and enjoyment in every moment

Cost and conditions:

30% down payment

0% installment payment until December 2025 (if necessary, until March 2026)

Apartment options:

Studio with ocean views

Apartment 1+1 with swimming pool

Delivery of the project - 3 quarter of 2026.

Investment benefits: