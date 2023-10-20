Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique

  1. Realting.com
Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique

Bat Yam, Israel
$1,54M
10
ID: 33614
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

FOR SALE Eternal sea view • High floor • Architectural decoration Located in one of the most sought after areas of Bat Yam, close to the sea, shops and transport, this exceptional mini-penthouse offers a bright and elegant high-end living environment with panoramic and unobstructed sea views. A rare property, tastefully decorated by an interior architect, combining generous volumes, quality services and immediate profitability. 5 pieces 136 m2 of interior surface 24 m2 terrace overlooking the sea 37th floor (spectacular view) Lift + lift Shabbat Beautifully furnished apartment, upscale finishes 2 modern bathrooms Spacious living spaces, optimized layout Major assets Panoramic sea view at 180° Decoration signed interior architect 2 parking spaces 1 cellar Building offering all amenities Residential environment sought, near sea & services Currently rented: 6,500 Monthly expenses: 1,540 Suitable for: Rental investment Principal residence Premium foot-to-earth Price charged 4 900 000

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement clair et spacieux a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
Residential quarter Appartement de standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,34M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,10M
Other complexes
Hadera, Israel
from
$686,565
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 5-room duplex penthouse in the Olga de Hadera seaside area. Its characteristics: ✅ Duplex penthouse of 5 rooms of 150 m2, ✅ Sun terrace of 50 m2, ✅ On the 8th and 9th floors, ✅ 2 parental suites and a secure room, ✅ Spacious living room, ✅ 3 bathrooms and 3 toil…
Real estate Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$332,310
Un 3.5 pieces quartier Shimshon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
For sale – Lev Ha的ir, Tel Aviv – Simtat Laan Discover this charming apartment located in the heart of Lev Ha Simtat Laan is a rare pearl: a small residential alley, discreet and peaceful, sought by connoisseurs. A few steps away from the large lively streets, it offers absolute calm while…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications