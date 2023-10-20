Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de yehuda hamacabi et le parc avec parking et cave

  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Magnifique 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de yehuda hamacabi et le parc avec parking et cave

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
;
10
ID: 33564
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
New for exclusive sale! Bodenheimer 2 (Pinkas Corner) – a new luxury project by the Gabay Group In the heart of the new north, a few minutes from Hayarkon Park, tram, cafes and shops. A well arranged 4 room apartment with a nice finish On the 4th floor (out of 8) • Living area of approximately 91 m2 • Spacious and sunny terrace of 10 m2 • Underground parking • Cave

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
