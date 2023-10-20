  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Half floor luxury sky villa infinity tower tel aviv

Residential quarter Half floor luxury sky villa infinity tower tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,62M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33846
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,540
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$686,565
Residential quarter Top affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$658,350
Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe location
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,16M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Half floor luxury sky villa infinity tower tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,62M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$815,100
a Agamim, penthouse 5 rooms of 130 m2 living space + 70 m2 terrace. small building with 2 owners to make up. very invested apenthouse, pergola of 60 m2 entirely electric. cellar and 2 parking spaces. very nice business
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$467,115
The only residence with 2 rooms with balcony by the sea!!! Dream location: in front of the beach "Miami", where are all the restaurants and cafes in fashion. Close to the supermarket "Victory", the caterer "La Mamounia", the big "Parc des Pirates", means of transport... Unique in Ashdod, 2 r…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,571
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications