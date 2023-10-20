Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Located in one of Israel's most prestigious neighbourhoods, just 400 metres from the coast, this new villa is the embodiment of modern luxury and architectural excellence.
Designed by the famous architect Orly Shrem, this carefully crafted residence spans three levels and offers 330 m2 of refined living space on a 320 m2 plot. Each detail reflects a first-rate design and functionality, from custom kitchen to advanced Fujitsu VRF air conditioning, smart home technology and floor heating.
An elegant private elevator connects all floors, while the windows from the floor to the ceiling let in abundant natural light in beautifully furnished interiors. Outside, enjoy a quiet private swimming pool of 35 m2 and the convenience of two private parking spaces.
Main features:
– 330 m2 of luxurious living space
– Land of 320 m2
– Private swimming pool of 35 m2
– Design kitchen
– Smart Home System
– Lift
– Floor heating
– Two parking spaces
This exceptional villa offers a rare combination of timeless design and state-of-the-art comfort — all within walking distance of the Mediterranean Sea.
Please contact us for more details.
