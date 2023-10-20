  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina

Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
;
2
ID: 33580
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

5 Hevra Hadasha Street Quiet street near Kikar Hamedina and main roads. In a new project under construction by a real estate fund! Nice quiet and bright apartment 5 rooms (including basement) 5th floor (very high) 121 m2 plus a balcony of 12 m2 with open and unobstructed views! Renovated kitchen! Exceptional promoters The apartment has a very spacious, standard underground parking! And a pantry of about 6 m2. Planned occupation: March 2026

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
Very nice house with swimming pool located in the city center of Raanana. Nice benefits. Quiet street. 7 rooms including 3 suites. very large basement .450 m2 of living space and 455 m2 of land. Parking.
Apartment New 4 Rooms with Terrace – Close to the Dizengoff Center Recently built apartment in a privileged location, a few minutes walk from the beach and the lively centre of Tel Aviv. • 4 rooms, 92 m2 • Spacious sunny terrace of 15 m2 • Living room with open kitchen • Parental suite with …
