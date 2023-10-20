  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer

Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$937,365
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 33540
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Ben Yehuda street close to Frishman Street, Apartment 2 rooms of 45 m2 7 m2 balcony 3rd floor Elevator Mamad 2 minutes walk from the beach At the back, facing west and very bright Investment or small foot on land adorable

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,473
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter 35 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$332,310
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$843,315
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$937,365
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Show all Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,88M
New for sale exclusively 7 Dizengoff Street Close to Habima Square and Rothschild Boulevard, in the heart of the city Close to tramway Large spacious apartment About 110 m2 4,5 rooms including a master suite with bathroom (Opportunity to easily create 5 spacious rooms) Pleasant sunny terrac…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,55M
This exclusive two-room apartment, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's peaceful Rashi driveway, offers an exceptional opportunity to live in one of the city's most popular neighbourhoods. It is part of a new 6-storey project with only 16 apartments, guaranteeing an intimate and refined living…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications