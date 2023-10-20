  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage

Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
;
9
ID: 33630
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

NEVE TZEDEK – FACE SEA Apartment 2 rooms – Recent building of standing Location: Heart of Neve Tzedek, one of Tel Aviv's most prestigious neighbourhoods Facing the sea and the Tayelet Nearby: cafes, shops, Suzanne Dellal, restaurants, galleries, transport Description of property: Interior surface area: approx. 79 m2 Outdoors: approx. 10 m2 of balconies Typology: 2 pieces Natural brightness Volume optimization High-end finishes Benefits: Fully furnished and equipped (turnkey) Recent building of standing Elevator Private parking space Modern and well-kept common areas Sector benefits: Historical quarter, village atmosphere High demand, local & international customers Sea, culture, shopping and gastronomy on foot Requested price: 6.700.000 Very selling customer – possible trading margin for serious buyer

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
