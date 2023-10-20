  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 2 pieces 45m rue melchett emplacement ideal au centre de tel aviv

Residential quarter 2 pieces 45m rue melchett emplacement ideal au centre de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$909,150
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33712
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
FOR SALE – 2 rooms with parking In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to Sheinkin and Shouk HaCarmel, discover an apartment ideally located in a building. 45 m2 – 2 pieces 5th floor, quiet behind Mamak upstairs Private parking Guardian and gym. Requested price: 2 900 000 A rare property, perfect for main residence, foot-to-earth or rental investment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee ideal emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,11M
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,82M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,85M
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
You are viewing
Residential quarter 2 pieces 45m rue melchett emplacement ideal au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$909,150
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Immeuble luxueux tres beau 3 pieces meuble
Residential quarter Immeuble luxueux tres beau 3 pieces meuble
Residential quarter Immeuble luxueux tres beau 3 pieces meuble
Residential quarter Immeuble luxueux tres beau 3 pieces meuble
Residential quarter Immeuble luxueux tres beau 3 pieces meuble
Show all Residential quarter Immeuble luxueux tres beau 3 pieces meuble
Residential quarter Immeuble luxueux tres beau 3 pieces meuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,292
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,11M
Luxury penthouse in the Old North with city and sea views. 4.5 rooms of 168 m2 with 2 balconies of 48 m2 and 26 m2. Superb private terrace on the roof of 40 m2. 3 large bedrooms and a smaller one. 3 bathrooms. New high-end building with lift and 2 private parking spaces. This magnificent pen…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
Majestic 5 rooms in Ashdod "Youd Bet", very spacious 160m2 with 20m2 terrace facing the park. Luxury residence close to shops, park, schools, synagogues, means of transport. Rare product for sale
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications