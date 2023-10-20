  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer

Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,36M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33782
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$896,610
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Raanana, Israel
from
$968,715
Residential quarter Charmant cottage piscine calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,85M
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
You are viewing
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,36M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 3 pieces investissement
Residential quarter 3 pieces investissement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$815,100
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de fusil
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de fusil
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de fusil
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de fusil
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de fusil
Show all Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de fusil
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de fusil
Ashdod, Israel
from
$689,700
For sale in Ashdod : Real shotgun! 4 room apartment – 128 m2 with balcony of 10 m2 offering a completely unobstructed view of the park, without any vis-à-vis. Located in a sought after residence of 8 floors, with 2 elevators including an elevator of Shabbat, the apartment has air conditioni…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Droyanov Street, very quiet little street close to Bograshov Street and the sea Corner building Apartment 104m2 in the cadastre Lots of enclosed balconies so you can say easy 115m2 Fully clear view Very bright All Guidance Very quiet Close to the beach 2nd floor No elevator, miklat Possibi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications