  Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,10M
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale – Renovated family apartment, premium location Tel Aviv Located in one of the most sought after areas in the north centre of Tel Aviv, close to Kikar HaMedina and Hayarkon Park, this bright apartment of 96 m2 offers an ideal configuration for family life in a quiet and residential environment. Essential characteristics: 96 m2 + terrace of 15 m2 3 bedrooms including a master suite 2 bathrooms High ceiling height Triple glazing, excellent orientations Independent air conditioning High-end services: 600.000 NIS works per architect already paid Schuller kitchen, premium materials, recessed lighting Possibility to choose colors and finishes before delivery Recent building with elevator, including private parking. Available options: cellar and second parking. Price : 6,800,000 NIS A rare property, combining sought after location, upscale renovation and modern comfort.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement lumineux avec terrasse souccah a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,19M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking entre dizengoff center et rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,71M
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$707,256
Other complexes
Residential quarter Un duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec votre piscine privee
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,18M
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents you exclusively, in the category "COLLECTION" a unique apartment, on foot next to the sea! Characteristics: - A duplex of 70 m2 of 3 high-end rooms with beautiful materials, - A bright living room with access to a large terrace-veranda of 35 m2…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 pieces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$956,175
Park HaYam, Netanya, close to the sea. New apartment of 102 m2 + terrace 14 m2, 10th floor, 4 rooms. Electra project, modern 30-storey tower. Parking + cellar, immediate entrance. Family area, close to shops, schools and beaches. Price down: 3,050,000 (promoting price 3,390,000)
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
APARTMENT 4 PARTS WITH SEA VIEW – TWO NOT FROM THE GORDON PLAGE Area: 94 m2 built + 10 m2 terrace Floor: 1 of 7 Parts: 4 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Parking : 2 Discover the perfect balance between comfort, style and privileged location in this superb 4-room apartment in the heart of Tel Aviv. …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
