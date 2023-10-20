  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa

Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
;
4
ID: 33390
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

In the heart of the historic district of Ajami, this penthouse occupies the top floor of a Bauhaus-style boutique building. It enjoys a sought after location, close to the Residence of the Ambassador of France and a few minutes walk from the sea. The apartment develops an interior area of approximately 108 m2, currently furnished in 4 spacious rooms (initial configuration of 5 rooms), with balanced volumes and fluid circulation. Outside, an exceptional terrace of 104 m2 offers an unobstructed view and a rare living space. The property is completed by two private parking spaces in the basement. A unique property, which combines elegance, architectural character and sought after location, in the heart of one of the most authentic areas of Tel Aviv. Information and visits: Laurence Zemour – 054-735-3514 Licensed Real Estate Agent

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Mortgage calculator

Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
