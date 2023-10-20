Residential quarter Charmant appartement au coeur de tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
This charming apartment located in the heart of Tel Aviv offers an exceptional opportunity for both investors and those looking for a private residence. Ideally located just five minutes walk from the beach, it is located between the enchanting Neve Tzedek district and the lively Nahalat Binyamin area, thus offering a perfect blend of tranquillity and dynamic urban life.
With an area of about 63 m2, the apartment also has a nice balcony of 6 square meters, ideal to relax or enjoy the views of the city. Originally designed with three rooms, it has been carefully redesigned in two, creating an open and bright space. The property includes a lounge bathed in light, a spacious master bedroom with a dedicated work space and an ensuite bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances, as well as a separate toilet room.
This unique property combines comfort, style and unbeatable location, making a rare pearl in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods. Don't miss this amazing real estate opportunity!
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
