  Charmant appartement au coeur de tel aviv

Residential quarter Charmant appartement au coeur de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,10M
;
9
ID: 33415
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

This charming apartment located in the heart of Tel Aviv offers an exceptional opportunity for both investors and those looking for a private residence. Ideally located just five minutes walk from the beach, it is located between the enchanting Neve Tzedek district and the lively Nahalat Binyamin area, thus offering a perfect blend of tranquillity and dynamic urban life. With an area of about 63 m2, the apartment also has a nice balcony of 6 square meters, ideal to relax or enjoy the views of the city. Originally designed with three rooms, it has been carefully redesigned in two, creating an open and bright space. The property includes a lounge bathed in light, a spacious master bedroom with a dedicated work space and an ensuite bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances, as well as a separate toilet room. This unique property combines comfort, style and unbeatable location, making a rare pearl in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods. Don't miss this amazing real estate opportunity!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
