  Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking entre dizengoff center et rothschild

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking entre dizengoff center et rothschild

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,49M
ID: 33576
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

New for exclusive sale! 9 Sderot Street Ben Zion A lively central avenue, close to cultural and leisure centres and tramway. A beautiful 3 room apartment, full of charm and bright. Area of approximately 82 m2 Exhibition on 3 sides High ceilings 3rd floor (no elevator) Rear side and quiet Standard parking (A development project is under development.)

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking entre dizengoff center et rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
