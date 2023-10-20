  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer

Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$971,850
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33773
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse near baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$877,800
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces neuf avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$940,500
Residential quarter Appartement renove et lumineux a louer a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,646
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$971,850
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Show all Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,14M
Roof / Penthouse Apartment, Lev Tel Aviv, Lev HaIr Nord, Tel Aviv–Yafo 5 rooms - 4th floor on 4 For sale directly by the owner, in the heart of Tel Aviv, in a quiet and sought after street: a 5-room duplex roof apartment. 115 m2 built + 65 m2 roof terrace. A superb and bright apartment, cl…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Show all Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$438,900
apartment 4 pcs redone new Central Quarter African Ascensioners
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Show all Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Downtown HaNevi'im. Ideal boutique building for investment (rented 10,000 shekels) or living there. 3 rooms, 70 m2, 3rd floor with elevator, balcony of 10 m2. Parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications