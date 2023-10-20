  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage

Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,02M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33815
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,92M
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p barnea
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,675
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Tres rare en centre ville de raanana piscinable
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,31M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,02M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Show all Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$395,010
Apartment 4 rooms rue Hertzl In very good state, spacious and bright Good potential
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
Apartment 5 rooms - 166m2 – Givat Shaoul Jerusalem Balcony 12 m2 – (soucca 4m2), 5th floor Living- dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms (mamad) 3 bathrooms, 3 toilets Strands, air conditioning, chemech powder, radiators, gas water heater Armored door, 1 parking, 1 cellar, lift, disabled access …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Show all Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Hadera, Israel
from
$652,080
BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive 4 room apartment in the prestigious SOHO complex! - Within the highly sought after modern complex, above the French-speaking Beth ́Habad of Hadera, - 4 pieces well arranged of about 105 m2, - Panor…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications