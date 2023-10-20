  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue

Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$906,015
;
7
ID: 33857
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$906,015
Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach
Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach
Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach
Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach
Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach
Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach
Herzliya, Israel
from
$7,52M
Located in one of Israel's most prestigious neighbourhoods, just 400 metres from the coast, this new villa is the embodiment of modern luxury and architectural excellence. Designed by the famous architect Orly Shrem, this carefully crafted residence spans three levels and offers 330 m2 of re…
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,18M
For Sale – Exceptional 4-room apartment in Ashdod, Residence Dimri Located on the 12th floor of Ashdod's most sought after residence, this 4-room apartment will seduce you with its volumes, location and breathtaking sea view. With an impressive area of 148 m2, with a terrace of 15 m2 facin…
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Bright and fully renovated apartment on Kiryat Yovel JERUSALEM With very large terrace and pergola, ideal for a large soucca
